Wildfire smoke has created hazy skies across the Upper Midwest, and is also reducing air quality to unhealthy levels across Minnesota, Iowa, and into the Dakotas. Try to limit your time outside on Saturday and even Sunday until air quality levels improve.
Unhealthy air quality levels Saturday afternoon
Aaron White
Chief Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today