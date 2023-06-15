'Unhealthy air" expected over eastern Iowa, parts of SE Minnesota

DES MOINES, Iowa – Unhealthy air is expected Thursday over the eastern third of Iowa as smoke from Canadian wildfires will lead to more fine particulate matter in the air.
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says the smoke may linger over the area and affect air quality in the coming days until a significant weather system sweeps it out of the area. Experts say wildfire smoke carries large amounts of particulates as well as gases that can produce elevated levels of ozone.
The national standard for fine particulate matter is 35 micrograms per cubic meter averaged over a 24-hour period, and this level is considered “unhealthy for sensitive groups.” Groups sensitive to particulate matter include people with heart or lung disease, older adults, children and teenagers, and outdoor workers. The DNR says fine particulate levels could reach levels considered “unhealthy” where even healthy adults should consider limiting their activities.
The Environmental Protection Agency’s specific guidelines on what precautions can be taken to minimize the impact of high ozone and fine particulate levels are available at airnow.gov/activity-guides.
Air Quality Alert
Areas Affected: Allamakee; Appanoose; Benton; Black Hawk; Bremer; Buchanan; Butler; Cedar; Cerro Gordo; Chickasaw; Clayton; Clinton; Davis; Delaware; Des Moines; Dubuque; Fayette; Floyd; Franklin; Grundy; Hamilton; Hancock; Hardin; Henry; Howard; Iowa; Jackson; Jasper; Jefferson; Johnson; Jones; Keokuk; Lee; Linn; Louisa; Mahaska; Marion; Marshall; Mitchell; Monroe; Muscatine; Poweshiek; Scott; Story; Tama; Van Buren; Wapello; Washington; Winnebago; Winneshiek; Worth; Wright
