...Snow, Strong Winds, Hazardous Travel Expected Into Tonight...

.Snow will continue to fall through most of the evening and into
tonight, and northwest winds will increase during that time with
gusts up to 45 mph. This will cause reduced visibility in blowing
snow, especially during brief periods of more intense snow
showers. Roads will be slick due to the combination of snow,
blowing snow, and falling temperatures.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST
TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Snow. Additional accumulations of one to three inches.
Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Much of north central Iowa.

* WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slick road conditions and low visibility in
falling and blowing snow, including during the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

Unemployment rates rise slightly in Minnesota and Iowa

Iowa's unemployment rate up to 4% as more people seek jobs

KIMT-TV 3 NEWS – The unemployment rate inched up in both Minnesota and Iowa in November.

The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) says the seasonally-adjusted jobless number ticked up two-tenths of a point to 2.3%.  That came even as the private sector in the state gained 3,500 jobs in November and government gained 3,300 jobs.

"Minnesota's economy remains strong and has grown faster than most states in 2022," says DEED Commissioner Steve Grove.  "Fourteen straight months of job growth is a good sign as we head into the new year. If you're looking for good employment with strong wages, Minnesota is a great place to be."

Iowa’s unemployment rate rose to 3.1% in November with the total number of working Iowans dropping by 3,400 to 1,659,000.  That’s is still 48,300 more on the job than in November 2021.

“Historical trends during the holiday season and throughout the winter months tend to show a rise in unemployment. On balance, Iowa employers kept hiring in November despite indications about the potential for future downturns,” says Beth Townsend, Director of Iowa Workforce Development.  “As companies continue to navigate the ripples from record inflation and supply chain issues, Iowa still has almost 79,000 open jobs. That far exceeds the number of unemployed in Iowa, and IWD will remain laser-focused on helping make connections between the unemployed and employers.”

The national unemployment rate remained unchanged in November at 3.7%.

