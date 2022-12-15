Unemployment rates rise slightly in Minnesota and Iowa

KIMT-TV 3 NEWS – The unemployment rate inched up in both Minnesota and Iowa in November.
The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) says the seasonally-adjusted jobless number ticked up two-tenths of a point to 2.3%. That came even as the private sector in the state gained 3,500 jobs in November and government gained 3,300 jobs.
"Minnesota's economy remains strong and has grown faster than most states in 2022," says DEED Commissioner Steve Grove. "Fourteen straight months of job growth is a good sign as we head into the new year. If you're looking for good employment with strong wages, Minnesota is a great place to be."
Iowa’s unemployment rate rose to 3.1% in November with the total number of working Iowans dropping by 3,400 to 1,659,000. That’s is still 48,300 more on the job than in November 2021.
“Historical trends during the holiday season and throughout the winter months tend to show a rise in unemployment. On balance, Iowa employers kept hiring in November despite indications about the potential for future downturns,” says Beth Townsend, Director of Iowa Workforce Development. “As companies continue to navigate the ripples from record inflation and supply chain issues, Iowa still has almost 79,000 open jobs. That far exceeds the number of unemployed in Iowa, and IWD will remain laser-focused on helping make connections between the unemployed and employers.”
The national unemployment rate remained unchanged in November at 3.7%.