Underground electric project running from North Iowa to Illinois gets state approval

DES MOINES, Iowa – An underground electric transmission line from Mason City to Illinois has been approved by the Iowa Utilities Board (IUB).
The petition for a franchise to construct, maintain, and operate a new electric transmission line by SOO Green HVDC Link ProjectCo, LLC (SOO Green) was approved Wednesday. The project will place approximately 174 miles of 525 kilovolt underground high voltage direct current (HVDC) electric transmission line in Allamakee, Cerro Gordo, Chickasaw, Clayton, Dubuque, Floyd, Jackson, and Winneshiek counties in Iowa, and continue into Illinois.
The IUB says it finds the proposed line is necessary to serve a public use and represents a reasonable relationship to an overall plan of transmitting electricity in the public interest. The order also says vesting SOO Green with the right of eminent domain is necessary for public use as discussed in the order. Eminent domain was granted regarding four parcels in Clayton County and two parcels in Dubuque County along the railroad right-of-way (ROW).
All but about 18 miles of SOO Green’s proposed electric transmission line route will be located on the private ROW of the railroad alignment owned in various forms by Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited.
The order also states the franchise granted by the IUB is subject to a condition that the electric transmission line operate as a merchant line under law and SOO Green must both provide prior notice and receive IUB approval before changing the business model of operation of the franchise. Failure to comply will result in the automatic termination of the granted franchise.