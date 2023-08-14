 Skip to main content
UMR students will soon enjoy new student life center

  Updated
  • 0

The student life center will house the intercultural center, admissions welcome center, dining hall, and some student housing.

ROCHESTER, Minn.-We're inching closer and closer to the start of the University of Minnesota-Rochester's fall term, which will begin on September 5th. UMR has added quite a few new things to its campus. A new sign went up for their new Student Life Center, which has their Intercultural Center, their Admissions Welcome Center, a dining hall, and new student housing which will include living-learning communities for all first-year students. It will also have recreation opportunities such as swimming, fitness classes like yoga, and various kinds of exercise programs with 125 LIVE. Chancellor Lori Carrell said the living-learning communities will help students both in and out of the classroom.

“Students in living-learning communities have a higher sense of belonging than those who are not in s-in living-learning communities, and that sense of belonging translates into higher GPA and more timely completion of the degree," Carrell said.

There will be a ribbon cutting ceremony for the center on September 13th. That will start at 4:00 p.m. Everyone is welcome to attend.

