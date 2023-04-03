UMR sharing in $2 million federal grant to stop school violence

ROCHESTER. Minn. – A $2 million federal grant is going toward the “STOP School Violence Program.”
A joint effort of the University of Minnesota Rochester and the University of Chicago, the program aims to develop a robust community-led school safety, security, and resilience framework at Woodland District 50 in northern Illinois and partnering with Cradle 2 Career (C2C) at the Lourdes High School in southeastern Minnesota serving K-8 and K-12 students, respectively.
Angie Mejia at the University of Minnesota Rochester (UMR) and her faculty counterpart, Paul Sambanis, at the University of Illinois Chicago (UIC), will lead the 3-year project that explores alternative avenues (including technological approaches) to design successful school security interventions within K-12 contexts. University students enrolled in Mejia’s upper-division classes will actively engage with high schoolers at Lourdes’ High School and work together to advise, design, and actively participate in the research activities outlined in the proposal. UMR students will also work with Lourdes’ high schoolers to collect some of this data via community-based methodologies such as Photovoice/Photo Elicitation, performative ethnography, and other arts-based research approaches to data collection and analysis.
“We see great transformative potential in this partnership with Lourdes’ students, parents, and staff and C2C,” says Mejia. “I’m ecstatic to see Lourdes High Schoolers and our UMR students, which are part of our future healthcare workforce, be active collaborators in the creation of community-responsive K-12 safety and resilience strategies for the collective good of youth in Minnesota and Illinois. And I’m beyond honored to help them discover how research can actively transform their communities’ future.”
For more information, please visit https://bja.ojp.gov/funding/awards/15pbja-22-gg-04693-stop.