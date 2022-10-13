UMR sees 11% enrollment growth, working to meet 1,000 student goal

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The University of Minnesota Rochester is seeing enrolment growth among its first year students.
UMR says its incoming class of undergraduates is showing a positive trajectory with an 11% increase.
In the 2022-23 school year the university is serving just under 1,000 students.
Chancellor Lori Carell says as a new public university, launching in 2009, growth is a primary focus.
Carrell says growth is not only about contributing to the future talent of the region but the vibrancy of downtown Rochester given the hardships the community has been through the past few years.
She explained, "It is by necessity and opportunity that the remodeling of The Loop and other parts of 318 Commons and now the long term lease with partner Titan Development, with what was previously the DoubleTree, into student housing. This is a way forward for us given our enrollment growth.'
UMR has a strategic enrollment growth plan which hast three target goals. The first is a thousand students, the second is 1,500 students and the final goal is to have student enrollment at 2,500.