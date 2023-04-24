UMR professor explores generative AI in the classroom

ROCHESTER, Minn. - One associate professor at the University of Minnesota-Rochester is exploring the realm of artificial intelligence with his students.
Xavier Prat-Resina, associate professor of chemistry and UMR, is using generative AI like ChatGPT to observe how it can be used as a helpful tool in education.
As a theoretical chemist, Prat-Resina has long been an early adopter when it comes to tech.
He's using generative AI to teach students how to code, including how to detect inaccuracies in results created by these tools.
This is to show not only how to identify errors but to see how these AI are not always correct when it comes to the answers they output.
Prat-Resina sees great potential in these models and how they can be used to benefit students as education tools, but shares the importance of first developing fundamental skills.
"Low-level skills that even though a machine, and think of like a calculator but think Chat GPT, can do it better, but we haven't defined it as good in itself," Prat-Resina said. "I have a nine-year old, and I was helping him with a multiplication table. Does it mean he's going to need the multiplication table with his future job. Maybe not, but in themselves those skills help you grow."
He does share concern about students cheating by using these language models in the modern day of remote learning, but doesn't feel AI is an imminent threat in that there is already a number of digital options available used to cheat in school.
"Learning has a value in itself," Prat-Resina said. "Let's not be naïve, maybe at the introductory level, a student is moving from extrinsic to intrinsic motivation, to being able to think 'this is good for me.' This transition might take a while," Prat-Resina. "But, that's where we're aiming. So, it would be foolish for a third, fourth-year student to still be using some of these tools and living this kind of deceitful education."