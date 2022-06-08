UMR possible plans to convert downtown Rochester hotel into student housing

ROCHESTER, Minn. - University of Minnesota Rochester is looking into transforming the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel on South Broadway Avenue into student housing.
Thursday the University of Minnesota Board of Regents is scheduled to talk about a proposal to sign a year long lease of the current DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel.
The planned residence hall would have 403 residential beds, a dining hall, and a fitness center.
Third year UMR student Chloe Bunke currently lives on campus. She says likes the community feeling on-campus housing has.
“I think it would help build that community feeling to allow students to stay downtown, be close to classes, other friends, you could get more involved in the community as well,” she says.
The university says its goal is to open the new student living option next summer.
Bunke adds, “I think what we have for housing is good, but adding space at the DoubleTree would also be beneficial as well. It's nice that it's connected in the skyway system also, making it easier to get around downtown.”
The Board of Regents meeting on the proposal will be live streamed online.