UMR partnering with Mayo and Google to bring students the 'Next Gen Med' program

ROCHESTER, Minn. - University of Minnesota-Rochester is partnering with Mayo Clinic and Google Cloud to give students a new kind of education experience.
The ‘Next Gen Med’ program is going to allow students to earn their 4 year degree in 2.5 years.
The University of Minnesota has worked over the last couple of years designing the sequence of courses, including a paid internship within the courses.
Career focused students will get a lower cost degree and start earning sooner in areas of workforce in need within the healthcare industry.
Chancellor Lori J. Carrell, PhD says creating the new student engagement platform
is 7 semesters including two summers - saving on average about $30,000.
“The innovation goal is to drive down the cost for students to get a college education, while driving up the quality. And by that we mean equity. Students who start, complete,” she says.
This is a national pilot program with 13 other campuses exploring the re -design for undergraduate education all with the goal to drive down admission costs.
Carrell adds, “We're looking forward to meeting them and supporting them. We will know them well, they will know us well, they will have technological support, they'll have peers. And they will be making history with this program.”
UMR is accepting applications for this program with a start date of mid August for Fall of 2022.