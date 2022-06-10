UMR moves forward with plans to develop Doubletree hotel into more student housing

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The University of Minnesota Rochester has approved plans for remodeling and repurposing the Doubletree by Hilton Hotel into student housing.
UMR campus has been serving students since 2009 and as enrollment continues to grow, so does the need for more student housing.
With the lease of the building, UMR’s goal is to provide affordable housing, in proximity to where students attend class and work.
Undergrads have previously been housed at 318 Commons and Residents at Discovery Square.
UMR Chancellor Lori Carrell says she anticipates this move will add even more to the vibrancy of downtown Rochester.
“I do anticipate that our partnership with Titan Development will have a similar kind of long term impact on the lives and careers of those students who are studying with us,” she says.
UMR says Café Steam and Pescara will both stay open during construction and the restaurants will still be a part of the building in the future.
“We anticipate a real value add, we're proud to be partnering with Titan Development, the vibrancy of our student body and their passion for careers in health,” adds Carrell.
UMR is slated for review of its Comprehensive Campus Plan next year which will look further into plans for expansion of the campus.