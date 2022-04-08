UMR in "serious exploration mode" as it looks to expand downtown campus

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The University of Minnesota is looking to expand its presence in the Med City.
After opening in 2009 with just 52 pupils, UMR anticipates enrollment could reach 1,000 students by this fall, a milestone for the university. With its student body having grown by 13% since the start of the pandemic, UMR is seeking more space near its downtown campus.
Chancellor Lori Carrell tells KIMT while no concrete decisions have been made, the university is in "serious exploration mode" in its search for new facilities.
"We have progressed in expanding facilities during the pandemic, but we are at a point where we need to do more to accommodate the students who are coming," Carrell said. "There's really no better place to be for college students with a passion to make a difference in the world through a career in health than Downtown Rochester, the city of care and innovation."
Finding more housing for students is a top priority in UMR's search, as well as room for recreation and well-being. The university's expansion efforts will be guided by affordability and proximity to opportunity for students, as well as contributing to the revival of underutilized space in the area.
Chancellor Carrell adds welcoming more students to the Med City would benefit both the university and the Rochester community.
"Certainly our graduates are making their contributions, and the number one employer of our graduates is Mayo Clinic. And, you know, for students to be attracted to Rochester, and then to decide to stay here as graduates and healthcare professionals is really incredible." Chancellor Carrell continued, "the student body is really diverse at the Rochester campus of the University of Minnesota, and our aspiration in watching them strive and succeed is that as they enter into this wide array of healthcare careers, they will be affecting the disparities in health."
UMR will continue re-evaluating its needs in providing high-quality, affordable education, according to Carrell, as it works toward its ultimate goal of one day accommodating 2,500 students.