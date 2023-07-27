UMR extension Master Gardeners give gardening advice at the Olmsted County Fair

ROCHESTER, Minn.- The University of Minnesota extension Master Gardeners program was at the Olmsted County Fair on Thursday to answer questions about any pests in gardens.
UMR extension master gardener Tom Bellinger says, “Our mission is really community outreach with horticulture information, gardens, yards, things like that and this is probably one of our biggest opportunities to meet the public in addition to like farmers markets, special events or fairs.”
Part of the UMR extension booth is their kids corner where kids can paint rocks or do any other activity planned that day. While the kids painted rocks, parents could ask about their garden problems.
The UMR extension master gardeners booth will be at the fair from 11 AM to 7PM until Sunday.