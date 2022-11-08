UMR celebrates first-generation college students

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The University of Minnesota-Rochester is among schools across the country celebrating first-generation college students this week. Associate Vice Chancellor for Student Success, Engagement, and Equity Javier Gutierrez said a large portion of University of Minnesota-Rochester students are first-generation college students. The school is trying to make them feel more welcome in a number of ways. Today, they highlighted faculty and staff who are first-generation college students. Gutierrez said his time as a first-generation college student made a big impact on his life.
"When I went into college, I didn't have that support, that mentorship to really help me navigate the financial aid system, the college system, who do I go to for support, so it was really challenging for me, and so it's always been my goal to make sure that I make it easier for other students," Gutierrez said.
Tomorrow, the school will have a photo booth available for first-generation college students.