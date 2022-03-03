Ukrainian flag demand exceeding supply at Herold Flags

ROCHESTER, Minn.-As the Russian army continues to bombard Ukrainian cities, Rochester residents are doing anything they can to stand with the people of Ukraine.
One of the more popular forms of solidarity comes through the nation's single most important symbol: its flag.
Lee Herold has been selling flags since 1992 and opened up his shop, Herold Flags, in Rochester in 2001.
Herold said he has already sold roughly 30 Ukrainian flags in a week span.
However, supply chain shortages coupled with a Russian invasion in Ukraine has put stress on flag demand.
Herold said it has been more than 20 years since one nation's flag has sold out.
"After 9/11, I think it took about three days for the entire stocks of all the flags companies in the country to run out and it took over a year to resume to normal stocks," Herold said.
And while Herold may be sold out of Ukrainian flags at the moment, he said a new shipment is set to arrive next week, which will become available to a growing list of Med City community members that want to stand with the European country.
Herold said he believes his business of selling flags is helping people feel better during some of the darkest days Europe has experienced since World War Two.
"Well, I lived through the Cold War and we kind of thought we had that behind us and now there is actual risks of nuclear war again and that is pretty dramatic and traumatic actually. I am not doing much for the war effort but I am selling Ukrainian flags and I think that helps people feel better," Herold said.
Herold said he sells 3" by 5" flags that cost $15 dollars for a light polyester flag and $26 for a flag that has premium nylon fabric.
