Uber, Lyft react to passing of rideshare driver minimum wage bill in Minnesota

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Lawmakers are racing against the clock to pass legislation on the last day of the 20-23 state legislative session.
One bill that's now on its way to becoming law will increase the minimum wage for rideshare company drivers - despite pushback from companies like Uber and Lyft.
The bill would guarantee Med City drivers a $5 minimum per ride plus $1.25 and $0.34 per minute, along with a large cut of cancellation fees and protections against wrongful firing. For Uber and Lyft, these changes are too much.
According to Uber, customers in Rochester may see a price increase of at least 20%, putting popular rideshare options out of the price range of low-income and disabled users.
The protections against firing could allow drivers with a DWI to keep their job if not convicted in the state.
For the Minnesota Uber/Lyft Driver Association (MULDA), however, it's a victory for underpaid workers months in the making.
"I don't know what's going to happen in the future, but what I know so far is that Uber and Lyft drivers are happy to just do what they're doing," said MULDA President Eid Ali. "They want to work and drive and earn a living for driving."
Both Uber and Lyft have released statements asking Governor Tim Walz to veto the bill. They are willing to work with drivers and lawmakers on new terms, though both are still threatening to leave the state entirely if it becomes law.
Gov. Walz has yet to commit to signing the bill into law. So far, he has yet to veto a bill in his four years in office.