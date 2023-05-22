Uber, Lyft react to passing of rideshare driver minimum wage bill in Minnesota

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 12 PM CDT TUESDAY THROUGH 8 PM
CDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an Air
Quality Alert for ozone pollution. The Air Quality Index (AQI) is
expected to reach the Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups
category.

* WHERE...southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From 12 PM CDT Tuesday through 8 PM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease
(including asthma), heart disease, children and older adults, and
people who are active outdoors, may experience health effects.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Ground-level ozone is expected to be high
during the afternoon hours on Tuesday, and air quality is expected to
reach the Orange (unhealthy for sensitive groups) AQI category across
southern Minnesota.

Southerly winds are transporting pollutants into the state. Sunny
skies, warm temperatures, and low humidity will allow these
pollutants to react in the air to produce ground-level ozone. Ozone
will be highest during the afternoon and early evening hours when
sunshine is most abundant, and temperatures are highest. Air quality
is expected to reach the Orange AQI category. This is considered
unhealthy for sensitive groups.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, children and older adults, and people who are
active outdoors, should limit prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.
Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such
as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.
Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible.

&&

For information on current air quality conditions in your area and to;
sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert notifications by;
email, text message, phone, or the EPA Air Now App, visit;
https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air/current-air-quality.;

You can find additional information about health and air quality at;
https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air/why-you-should-care-air-quality-and-;
health.

Uber, Lyft react to passing of rideshare driver minimum wage bill in Minnesota

  • Updated
  • 0
Uber and Lyft Logos

The bill would increase the minimum wage for rideshare company drivers.

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Lawmakers are racing against the clock to pass legislation on the last day of the 20-23 state legislative session.

One bill that's now on its way to becoming law will increase the minimum wage for rideshare company drivers - despite pushback from companies like Uber and Lyft.

The bill would guarantee Med City drivers a $5 minimum per ride plus $1.25 and $0.34 per minute, along with a large cut of cancellation fees and protections against wrongful firing. For Uber and Lyft, these changes are too much.

According to Uber, customers in Rochester may see a price increase of at least 20%, putting popular rideshare options out of the price range of low-income and disabled users.

The protections against firing could allow drivers with a DWI to keep their job if not convicted in the state.

For the Minnesota Uber/Lyft Driver Association (MULDA), however, it's a victory for underpaid workers months in the making.

"I don't know what's going to happen in the future, but what I know so far is that Uber and Lyft drivers are happy to just do what they're doing," said MULDA President Eid Ali. "They want to work and drive and earn a living for driving."

Both Uber and Lyft have released statements asking Governor Tim Walz to veto the bill. They are willing to work with drivers and lawmakers on new terms, though both are still threatening to leave the state entirely if it becomes law.

Gov. Walz has yet to commit to signing the bill into law. So far, he has yet to veto a bill in his four years in office.

Recommended for you