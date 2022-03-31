U.S. Senator Tina Smith to visit Rochester Friday, joining Mayor Norton in discussion on workforce development

ROCHESTER, Minn. - U.S. Senator Tina Smith is coming to Rochester Friday making four stops while in town.
She'll start her day off at the Highway 14 and 44 interchange, then visit a waste-to-energy plant before heading to the Southeast Regional Crisis Center.
Senator Smith will cap off her visit with a roundtable discussion on workforce development for women of color in Rochester.
KIMT spoke to Mayor Kim Norton about her involvement in creating the Equity and Economic Development Initiative for Workforce Development.
She says while there are many workforce needs, there are not enough women of color in the construction industry.
“We know with DMC with all the growth in the community, we absolutely have to have that population in the construction field employed, and helping them move forward.”
Senator Smith helped secure $750,000 in federal funding for this project, which was included in the federal spending bill that was recently passed earlier this month.
Mayor Norton adds, “We all do better when we all do better - so if we can help all of those who are struggling most, it'll help all of us recover from this pandemic.”
The money will go toward training and education for women entering the workforce.