U.S. Senator Tina Smith, Rewiring America discuss climate provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act

KIMT News 3 - Wednesday U.S. Senator Tina Smith joined leaders of Rewiring America to discuss the climate provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act.
It would allow one million low- and moderate-income households to go electric.
CEO of Rewiring America, Ari Matusiak says 41 percent of the inflation Americans are experiencing is a direct result of fossil inflation, running our lives on fossil fuels - like cars, heating air and water, cooking our food, and drying our clothes.
Sen. Smith says this bill presents significant action to fight the climate emergency and to lower costs for all Americans.
“When we move everything that we can to clean power, we will also help protect ourselves against the volatility of high energy prices, this will allow us to improve our energy efficiency, our energy independence, and energy resilience,” she says.
Rewiring America says the average American household would save $1,800 dollars every year if all machines were all electric.
“One of the most important things is it makes this upfront transition to clean, electric appliances, for example, more within reach and cost effective for those who don't have thousands and thousands and thousands of dollars sitting around in their checking accounts,” Sen. Smith adds.
The inflation reduction act is also projected to reduce U.S. carbon pollution 40 percent below 2005 levels by 2030, getting us four-fifths of the way to President Biden's climate goal.
A vote from the senate on the Inflation Reduction Act is expected this weekend.