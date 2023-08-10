U.S. Senator Tina Smith believes investing in Rochester's transit system will advance the Med City economy

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Smith visited Rochester today to highlight President Biden’s economic plan of investing in transit to boost local economies across the country.
The economic plan is sending almost $90 billion to public transit systems across America with federal funding over the next five years. Biden is investing $7.4 million into the Rochester's public transit system.
The city is planning to use the money to build a park-and-ride lot next to 125 Live along Broadway Avenue. Smith says improving the city’s transit system will help attract more businesses to join the growing city. Smith is impressed with the progress the construction project is making.
"Sometimes things just take a really long time, but I also chalk that up to the leadership and preparation of this group. Federal grants are often tied to projects ready to go but sometimes that isn't actually the case, but I can see that's happening here and its great," said Smith.
Smith also believes the park-and-ride lot is going to help more people visit Rochester businesses.
"It seems like just a park-and-ride but what its doing is creating more ways for people to be connected with one another, especially for seniors and people with disabilities who have extra barriers," said Smith.
Construction is expected to start next summer with hopes of the lot starting to operate in the fall of 2024.