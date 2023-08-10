 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Northeast Iowa and
Southest Minnesota through 315 AM CDT...

At 222 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from near Rochester to 8 miles north of Lime Springs
to 6 miles west of Nashua. Movement was east at 45 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts of 30 to 55 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Strong thunderstorms will be near...
Eyota around 230 AM CDT.
Ionia around 235 AM CDT.
St. Charles, Harmony and Dover around 240 AM CDT.
Canton around 245 AM CDT.
Lewiston, Fredericksburg and Mabel around 255 AM CDT.
Stockton around 300 AM CDT.
Rushford and Spring Grove around 305 AM CDT.
Hawkeye around 310 AM CDT.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

U.S. Senator Tina Smith believes investing in Rochester's transit system will advance the Med City economy

  • 0

Minnesota U.S. Sen. Tina Smith was in Rochester today to highlight the Biden administrations investments in the area. KIMT News 3's Brandon Cote tells us where the senator stopped while in town.

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Smith visited Rochester today to highlight President Biden’s economic plan of investing in transit to boost local economies across the country.

The economic plan is sending almost $90 billion to public transit systems across America with federal funding over the next five years. Biden is investing  $7.4 million into the Rochester's public transit system.

The city is planning to use the money to build a park-and-ride lot next to 125 Live along Broadway Avenue. Smith says improving the city’s transit system will help attract more businesses to join the growing city. Smith is impressed with the progress the construction project is making.

"Sometimes things just take a really long time, but I also chalk that up to the leadership and preparation of this group. Federal grants are often tied to projects ready to go but sometimes that isn't actually the case, but I can see that's happening here and its great," said Smith.

Smith also believes the park-and-ride lot is going to help more people visit Rochester businesses.

"It seems like just a park-and-ride but what its doing is creating more ways for people to be connected with one another, especially for seniors and people with disabilities who have extra barriers," said Smith.

Construction is expected to start next summer with hopes of the lot starting to operate in the fall of 2024.

