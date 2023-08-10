U.S. Senator Tina Smith believes investing in Rochester's transit system will advance the Med City economy

Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Northeast Iowa and Southest Minnesota through 315 AM CDT... At 222 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Rochester to 8 miles north of Lime Springs to 6 miles west of Nashua. Movement was east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 30 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near... Eyota around 230 AM CDT. Ionia around 235 AM CDT. St. Charles, Harmony and Dover around 240 AM CDT. Canton around 245 AM CDT. Lewiston, Fredericksburg and Mabel around 255 AM CDT. Stockton around 300 AM CDT. Rushford and Spring Grove around 305 AM CDT. Hawkeye around 310 AM CDT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN; MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH