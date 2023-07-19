U.S. Senator Smith introduces new farming bill to address the agriculture industry's labor shortage

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The ASPIRE Act aims to encourage young workers to enter the agriculture industry by developing apprenticeship and internship programs.
Only 9% of the agriculture industry's workforce are farmers under the age of 35. As older farmers start to transition into retirement, Senator Smith believes addressing the workforce shortage right now is vital.
Under the law, work-based programs would allow community colleges or nonprofits to create internships and apprenticeships for young adults. Rural communities can rely on this program to solve any type of shortage they are experiencing, while young workers gain hands-on experience and build connections with other farmers.
"This is really about our national security. Our ability to feed ourselves and to grow and produce the food we need in this country so to support that sector and to go after the challenges around workforce to me feels absolutely essential," said U.S. Senator Tina Smith.
This piece of legislation is expected to be part of this year's farm bill. The farm bill is suppose to pass by the end of the year.