U.S. Senator Jon Ernst visits five Iowa counties

KIMT-TV 3 NEWS – Iowa’s junior U.S. Senator Joni Ernst made several stops in north and northeast Iowa on Tuesday.
The Republican’s first stop was a visit to Original Saw Company in Britt and that was followed by a visit to Mason City Cement – Heidelberg Materials in Mason City. Ernst also met with administrators and the 2023 senior class at Northwood Kensett High School in Worth County and met with district leadership and talked with a high school government class at St. Ansgar High School in Mitchell County.
Senator Ernst finished the day off at the Boys and Girls Club of the Cedar Valley in Waterloo, meeting with leadership and program participants.