U.S Sen. Tina Smith stops in Oronoco for farm bill listening tour

ORONOCO, Minn.-Minnesota's U.S Sen. Tina Smith stopped at the People's Energy Cooperative in Oronoco on Monday for a discussion with local leaders over what should be included in the next farm bill.
Some of the topics brought up during the meeting was housing and broadband internet.
Smith said she hopes to make adjustments to the USDA to help with housing challenges.
"I am working with U.S Sen. Mike Rounds from South Dakota, a republican, to make some improvements to the USDA housing program, so that they just work better. They need to be modernized. They need to be updated and it will help some of the problems these local leaders were talking about today," Smith said.
Another part of the farm bill will be focused on attracting young workers to the agriculture industry.
In July, Smith said she was working on a farm bill provision with Minnesota Congressman Tom Emmer to attract more workers to the aging industry.
In Minnesota, the average age of farmers is around 56 years old.
Data from the U.S Bureau of Labor Statistics also shows the industry is the lowest in terms of expected growth in the next few years.
Smith said to help with slow growth, she wants to help farmers retain the money they make on their crops.
Farmers make around 15 cents on the dollar per crop sold, compared to around 32 cents per dollar around 25 years ago, according to Smith.