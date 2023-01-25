U.S Sen. Tina Smith celebrates new federal funding aimed at improving rural healthcare

UNITED STATES-Minnesota's U.S Sen. Tina Smith is celebrating a new bipartisan federal law that will allocate more than $10 million dollars to the Office of Rural Health.
The program was set to expire this year but the law now reauthorizes the it for five years.
In Minnesota, Smith said the Office of Rural Health is under guidance by the Minnesota Department of Health.
One example that highlighted the benefits of the office Smith said was a mobile training clinic that had maternity medical staff travel to rural communities to give healthcare professionals up to date training.
Smith also said the office uses data and information sharing to identify how rural Minnesotans are receiving medical care, as well as which areas need improvement.
"Another example of how this office has been so valuable is by collecting data and information on what kind of healthcare and how people are getting access to healthcare in rural communities. For example, how much people have began to rely on telehealth, especially in small towns and rural places for access to care," Smith said.
A report from the Government Accountability Office (GAO) that dates back to March 2022 surveyed telehealth usage in five states, which were: Arizona, Maine, Mississippi, Missouri and California.
The GAO's report found that there was a nearly 33 million increase in telehealth service between March of 2020 and Feb. of 2021 compared to the year prior.