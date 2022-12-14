U.S Sen. Tina Smith celebrates historic broadband investment in Minnesota

ROCHESTER, Minn.-U.S Sen. Tina Smith is hailing Minnesota's historic broadband investment, which will dispense $100 million dollars to internet companies across Minnesota to help provide access to rural residents.
Smith said $70 million dollars are from American Rescue Plan (ARPA) Funds.
The new funding in Minnesota will give 33,000 people access to highspeed internet, however Smith said there are still 240,000 Minnesotans without broadband.
Smith said the goal is to get Minnesota to 100% when it comes to broadband access.
Minnesota is currently at 92%, according to Smith.
Smith said she hopes to address broadband affordability, which is more expensive in rural areas than cities, according to KM Telecom, in future legislation.
"If you think about it, if you are trying to build out broadband in rural communities and peoples' homes are a mile apart or two miles apart or five miles apart, it is going to cost more to get the pipes laid out to those remote communities and that is why we need a good federal partner to close that gap," Smith said.
Minnesota is also set to receive more money for broadband from the Infrastructure Law, according to Smith.