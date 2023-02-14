U.S Sen. Amy Klobuchar says fourth unidentified object shot down by Duluth Airman

UNITED STATES-Minnesota's U.S Sen. Amy Klobuchar said she was given a classified briefing on the military action taken against a fourth unidentified object that was over Lake Huron on Sunday.
Klobuchar said the object did go over Minnesota's airspace and that the Duluth National Guard was mobilized to shoot down the object.
Details are still few when it comes to the size of the object or its source of origin but Klobuchar said the object was much smaller than the People Republic of China's (PRC) surveillance balloon.
"The other three they are still tracking the source. I think one of the things at the briefing to really push to make information transparent whenever safe, whenever they can because you do not want these theories floating around that are incorrect. At the same time, they want to make sure they have correct information before they share it with the public," Klobuchar said.
Klobuchar said some of these objects were hovering or flying at around 20,000 ft. making them a safety risk for air traffic.
Klobuchar added that advancements in military radar technology made it possible for the U.S military to spot the elusive objects.
"It just shows that we are getting more and more sophisticated radar, which is important for the type of military incursions we are going to see in the future," Klobuchar said.