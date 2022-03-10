U.S Secretary of Labor highlights the benefits of the Biden Administrations' agenda for Minnesotans

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The United States Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh joined Minnesota leaders in a virtual session on Thursday that highlighted the Biden Administrations' accomplishments.
Walsh said President Biden had the most job growth during his first year of his presidency than any other president, with 7.4 million jobs being added in 2021.
Walsh also pointed to the recent unemployment rate that is at 3.8% nationally.
On the call was also Minnesota Farmers Union President Gary Wertish.
Wertish said the recently passed bipartisan infrastructure bill will greatly help rural Minnesotan farmers who depend on roadways to deliver their product.
Regarding broadband internet expansion, Wertish said its inclusion in the bill will help Minnesota families continue their business.
"A lot of times they are working in a major community or sometime in the Twin Cities area and quite a distance from the farm and they can not come home because they do not have adequate broadband on the farm. If they had adequate broadband, they can gradually work themselves into taking over their parents family farm operation and still have their job," Wertish said.
Walsh also said he is working with the Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg in alleviating high energy costs, which includes rising gas prices across the nation.