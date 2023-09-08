U.S. Secretary of Education Cardona visits Rochester school

ROCHESTER, Minn. - U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona stopped by John Marshall High School in Rochester Friday morning.
It was one of the final stops on his Raise the Bar tour across the Midwest. Other stops included schools and colleges in Kansas, Missouri, Illinois, and Wisconsin.
During his tour of John Marshall, he praised the programs and atmosphere as some of the best he'd seen all week.
Secretary Cardona and U.S. Senator Tina Smith had a chance to speak with guidance counselors, teachers, and students during the tour.
Afterward, they held a roundtable discussion with school district and community leaders on the importance of mental health and community schools.
Secretary Cardona says more emphasis has to be put on providing mental health support in schools across the country.
"500 students to one counselor is not going to cut it," he said. "The research shows us students are six times more likely to get mental health support if they're provided in school versus getting it in the community. This is a home away from home."
Sec. Cardona also stopped in Rosemount and St. Paul Friday to discuss improving student achievement and providing pathways to success.