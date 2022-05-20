U.S. Representative Hinson visits with North Iowa voters

MASON CITY, Iowa - The midterm elections are just a little more than five months away. Ahead of the election, candidates are visiting with constituents.
The 2nd Congressional District in Iowa is being redrawn due to redistricting, with Cerro Gordo County among several counties being added. 1st District incumbent Ashley Hinson (R-Marion) is hoping to keep her seat, and met with voters in Mason City
"When I hear about people's struggles, they're struggling to put food on the table, they're struggling to put gas in their car, they're concerned about safety."
One top of mind issue is the ongoing baby formula shortage. Hinson recently introduced legislation to address supply chain issues, expand options internationally, and hold the FDA accountable.
"As a Mom, I'm absolutely heartbroken by the stories I'm hearing from people trying to go out and feed their babies. As a Congresswoman, I'm outraged and it needs to be fixed."
With border agents facing surges of migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border, Hinson supports retaining Title 42, temporary health measures enacted at the border preventing migrants from crossing, including those seeking asylum.
"We're hearing it time and time again. We know there are Democrats that support it. It's time to make sure we honor what the Customs and Border Protection agents are asking for, and that's to keep Title 42 in place."
On Friday, a U.S. District Judge ruled the Biden Administration must keep Title 42, which was set to be lifted on Monday, in place.