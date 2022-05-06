U.S. Rep. Hinson reacts to leak of Supreme Court draft opinion

MANLY, Iowa - Reaction continues over the leaking of a draft opinion from the Supreme Court hinting at an overturn of the landmark Roe v. Wade decision.
As a strong pro-life advocate, U.S. Representative Ashley Hinson has fought for such legislation in Congress.
"I think it's absolutely critical that we stand up for the unborn in Congress, and I will continue to do that."
As for the leak itself, Hinson has concerns as to how it will affect the highest court's integrity, and would be open for an investigation into how it happened.
"We need an independent judiciary that is not subject to outside influence. That is my biggest concern about how this leak happened. We need to continue to protect the integrity of the court."
Chief Justice John Roberts has announced an investigation into the leak will happen, calling the release a 'singular and egregious breach of trust.'