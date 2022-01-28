U.S. Rep. Hinson meets with constituents in Clear Lake

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - Iowa's Congressional district boundaries are being re-drawn, and U.S. Representative Ashley Hinson is meeting with residents in her expanded Congressional District ahead of the November general election.
During a meet and greet at the Clear Lake Chamber of Commerce Friday morning, Hinson, whose district will now be part of the 2nd Congressional District, met with voters to hear about the issues they're concerned about the most.
With the cold winter we've been having recently, she notes high utility prices and the country's lack of energy independence has pinched the wallets of many families.
"We know what the temperature is reading outside right now, and we want to keep our thermostats nice and warm and comfortable, but it costs a lot of money for Iowans to heat their homes right now."
Another issue that's of concern is the threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine, which she feels could also impact the security of the U.S. and Iowa.
"I think we absolutely need to be strong in standing firm that Russia should not invade Ukraine, and there should be serious, serious consequences if that moves forward."
As she heads back to Washington, she's learning more about what affects Iowans the most, and asking voters for another term come November.
"Why I got into doing this job is because I love to hear from Iowans, listening to them. I enjoy telling their stories in Washington, D.C., and excited to meet the folks here in Cerro Gordo County and continue to get on the road and earn the votes of everyone to send me back to Washington."
On Friday, Representative Hinson introduced the 'Stop the Betrayal Act', which would ban federal funds by the Department of Homeland Security and other agencies to transport undocumented immigrants into the U.S. interior.