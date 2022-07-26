U.S. News names MercyOne North Iowa a 'High Performing Hospital'

MASON CITY, Iowa – MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center has been named a “High Performing Hospital” for COPD, kidney failure, and stroke.
That is the highest award a hospital can earn in that category in the latest U.S. News and World Report’s Best Hospitals Procedures & Conditions ratings. The magazine says MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center’s care for COPD, kidney failure, and stroke was significantly better than the national average, as measured by factors such as patient outcomes.
“We are extremely proud of the quality of care provided by our world class physicians, clinicians, and colleagues on a daily basis,” says Rod Schlader, president of MercyOne North Iowa. “We are committed to our patients and their families, and we will continue our pursuit of developing innovative care processes to deliver the best quality care available.”
U.S. News evaluated more than 4,500 hospitals across 15 specialties and 20 procedures and conditions. Fewer than half of all hospitals received any High Performing rating, and only four earned this rating in all procedures and conditions.
“When patients are considering their options for care, the Best Hospitals ratings are designed to help them identify hospitals that excel in the kind of care they may need,” says Ben Harder, chief of health analysis and managing editor at U.S. News. “A hospital that’s earned a High Performing rating in a service may be a good option for patients in need of that service and their medical professionals to consider.”