U.S jobs report shows substantial growth

The United States' added 467,000 new jobs in Jan. according to a jobs report from the U.S Bureau of Labor Statistics.
The unemployment rate is at 4%.
Some of the biggest areas of growth included: leisure and hospitality (151,000), professional and business services (86,000) and retail trade (61,000).
Areas that experienced little to no growth include: manufacturing, construction and information.
KIMT News 3's Political Analyst Rayce Hardy said that while the report is a good sign for the economy, he would still like to see the participation rate increase.
"So to be a participant in the labor force you have to be working or actively seeking work through the employment offices, actively seeking work. We would like that to be a little higher. It is still a little bit below pre pandemic levels but it is getting back. It is nearly 63%," Hardy said.
However, inflation woes continue to plague the Biden Administration. which is currently at 7%.
Hardy said the Federal Reserve may help with rising prices by increasing interest rates this spring.
The full Jan. jobs report can be found here.