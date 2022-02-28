U.S. banks preparing for possible cyber attacks due to Ukraine conflict

MASON CITY, Iowa - After U.S. sanctions were issued to Russia last week in response to the conflict with Ukraine, some U.S. banks are concerned about the threat of cyber attacks.
Over the weekend, the U.S. and its Western allies moved to block some Russian banks from the SWIFT international payment system, and placed curbs on the Russian central bank's international reserves. Now, Western governments have been warned that the rise in tensions could spark massive cyber attacks, with banks especially being placed on high alert.
Dave Jarvill with First Security Bank is reassuring customers that banking security has been prepared to handle any sort of attacks, as security systems have continually been improved over the last few years, and includes stronger encryption, making it more challenging for hackers to penetrate.
"Even if its an inconvenience, we're going to do whatever we can to make sure our customer is safe."
So how can you be sure your hard earned money is less likely to be stolen? Jarvill says one way is to not completely remove it from the bank, but instead use common sense.
"The bank is much, much more prepared to handle fraud, to handle all these types of things, than the average customer is. If you think about it, you don't want $40,000 hidden in your house anywhere."
Some steps you can take that Jarvill recommends include changing passwords frequently, not giving out any personal information, don't click on suspicious emails, and consider getting anti-virus software for your computer.