U.S. Attorney Luger says Violent crime, gang activity in Minnesota near all-time high

ROCHSTER, Minn. - Friday the U.S. Attorney's Office in Minnesota announced a big crackdown on crime with the goal of reigning in violent crime. Some of the arrests happening in Rochester.
The Minnesota Department of Justice joined federal, state and local law enforcement this morning to address a dozen cases brought against violent offenders in recent weeks and efforts to make Minnesota’s cities safer.
U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger says shootings, carjacking, and gang activity numbers are at an all time high in Minnesota.
He says the state is also seeing a dramatic increase in drug-related violence.
Thursday ten people were taken into custody on federal charges connected to a large-scale methamphetamine investigation in Rochester.
“We have brought federal charges against 10 of these drug dealers protecting their organization with high powered fire arms. I am pleased that the DEA and homeland security are working with us to address the violence that fentanyl and other drugs bring to our community,” says Luger
This week two national special response teams traveled to Minnesota to conduct joint law enforcement operations alongside state and local law enforcement agencies all in effort to arrest violent offenders.
“Two of these elite teams traveled to our community to help us arrest high level targets. It is sad news that we in Minnesota need them in the first place, but we do,” adds Luger.
Over the past couple of weeks alone, Minnesota law enforcement has charged more than 35 high risk violent offenders during their Violent Crime Initiative.