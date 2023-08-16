U.S. Attorney for Minnesota announces indictment of 14 Minneapolis gang members

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – Federal gun and drug charges have been filed against fourteen members of Minneapolis-based street gangs.
“These charges present a chilling picture of the violence inflicted by the Highs, the Lows, the Bloods and other gangs on our city’s streets,” says U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger. “Violent crime levels in Minneapolis have begun to come down and I believe our strategy is playing a role in the reduction, but we still have more work to do, and we will continue to charge violent offenders.”
The following defendants are alleged members of the Lows gang:
- Michael Marshawn Dalton, 29, is charged with possessing a firearm as a felon.
- Marquez Demar Hill-Turnipseed, 21, is charged with possession a firearm as a felon and possession of a machine gun.
- Shannon Aaron Kapriece Jackson, 31, is charged with possession of a firearm as a felon and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.
- Cartrell Ismail Smith, 27, is charged with possession of a firearm as a felon and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.
- Kaprice Richards, 22, is charged with possession of a firearm as a felon.
- Ohagi Charles Walker, 27, is charged with possession of a firearm as a felon.
- Clenest Demon Wells, Jr., 26, is charged with possession of a firearm as a felon.
The following defendants are alleged members of the Highs gang:
- Jermaine William Jackson, Jr., 26, is charged with possession of a firearm as a felon and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.
- Adrion Kelley, 19, is charged with possession of a firearm as a felon.
- Joe Lee Rudolph-Meeks, 28, is charged with possession of a firearm as a felon.
The following defendants are alleged members of the 10z/20z gang:
- James Edward Hollman, Jr., 32, is charged with possession of a firearm as a felon.
- Devon Lamont Holt, 33, is charged with possession of a firearm as a felon.
- Marvin Miller, Jr., 35, is charged with possession of a firearm as a felon and possession of a machine gun.
The following defendant is an alleged member of the Bloods gang:
- Dante Joseph Tyus, 29, is charged with possession of a firearm as a felon.
These cases are the result of investigations conducted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, FBI, Drug Enforcement Administration, U.S. Marshals Service, Minneapolis Police Department, Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, U.S. Postal Inspection Service, IRS Criminal Investigations, Minnesota Department of Corrections, and Homeland Security Investigations, with assistance from the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office.