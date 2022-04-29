U.S. and Mexican presidents discuss border crisis

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden discussed efforts to address the unprecedented flow of migration along the U.S. southern border in a Friday afternoon call with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.
Biden and the Mexican leader spoke for 52 minutes, the White House said. Press secretary Jen Psaki called the conversation “very constructive” and said it focused on coordination around migration and economic issues.
The planned end on May 23 of the public health ban on asylum seekers could lead to a rush of migrants to the U.S.-Mexico border. Lopez Obrador tweeted that the conversation was “cordial” and focused on "issues of interest to the bilateral relationship.”