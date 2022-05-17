U.S. 65 construction project underway in Albert Lea

ALBERT LEA, Minnesota - We're in the midst of construction season...dry weather and mild temperatures are good news for road workers.
Recently, crews began digging up a section of Main Street, from Newton Avenue to the Shell Rock River bridge. Crews will be installing sanitary and storm sewers and water mains to improve the stretch of road that sees flooding during heavy rain events. In addition, the road bed will be raised 2-3 ft.
During the project, project manager Chris Harber with Ulland Brothers says that access will be maintained to homes and businesses along the affected areas.
"All the businesses in the area remain open and we're doing our best to maintain access as much as possible."
With the weather cooling down a bit this week, Harber says the milder temperatures are helpful for workers.
"Last week was a bit more on the brutal side. The guys weren't quite seasoned yet from winter layoff, so it was a bit of a struggle, but everyone took their time, and we made sure we had plenty of water. Hopefully as we go on, we don't stay hot like that."
The first phase is set to be completed by late July. The next phase of a larger project, from the Shell Rock bridge to Blake Avenue, is slated to begin in early August.