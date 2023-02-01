Two winners in North Iowa claim their lottery prizes

CLIVE, Iowa – Two North Iowa woman have won big with Iowa Lottery scratch games.
Jessica Chambers of Mason City won the 16th top prize in the “Colossal Crossword” scratch game. She claimed her $300,000 prize at Iowa Lottery headquarters in Clive. Chambers bought her winning ticket at Northside Liquor, 1303 North Federal Avenue in Mason City.
Colossal Crossword is a $30 scratch game that features 19 top prizes of $300,000
Debra Christianson of Lake Mills has also won $30,000 in the “$30,000 Crossword” scratch game. This is the first top prize claimed in the game. Christianson says she bought the ticket at David's Food, 103 North Washington Street in Lake Mills, and scratched the ticket at her kitchen table.
"I couldn't tell if it was nine or 10 words, I was just so excited and shaking," says Christianson. "I was trying to count them as I was scratching them off, and then I'd lose count and start all over. Finally, we just had to write all the words down on a piece of paper, and we counted them and there were 10. That's when we knew."
Christianson claimed her prize at the Iowa Lottery’s regional office in Mason City.
The $30,000 Crossword game is a $3 scratch game that features 151 top prizes of $30,000.