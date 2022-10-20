Two vehicles crashed on Highway 52 in Rochester Thursday morning

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Two vehicles collided Thursday morning on southbound Highway 52 in Rochester.
The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened around 9:46 am south of Elton Hills Drive.
One vehicle was a 2009 Toyota FJ Cruiser driven by a 29-year-old Rochester female with a 9-year-old male passenger. The other vehicle was a 2006 Volkswagen Jetta driven by an 89-year-old Rochester female.
The State Patrol is describing this an injury accident but has not released the names of those involved or their condition after the crash.
Rochester police and fire, MnDOT, and MCHS Ambulance assisted with this collision.