Two-vehicle crash on Highway 52 in Rochester sends one to the hospital

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A two-vehicle collision on Highway 52 sends one person to the hospital.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened around 9:15 am on southbound Highway 52 near the interchange with Civic Center Drive in Rochester. The State Patrol says Robert Edward Robinson, 61 of Brooklyn Center, and Ann Elizabeth Majure, 23 of St. Paul, collided on snowy and icy road conditions.
Robinson was taken to St. Marys Hospital with what are described as non-life threatening injuries. Majure and a passenger in Robinson’s vehicle were not hurt. The State Patrol says all three were wearing their seat belts.
The Rochester Fire Department and Mayo Ambulance assisted with this accident.