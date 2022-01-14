 Skip to main content
...Winter Storm Will Impact the Area through Early Saturday
Morning...

.Snow will continue to increase across the area this afternoon and
be most intense through the evening hours. The snow will pick up
in time to impact the evening commute. Widespread amounts of 6 to
10 inches of snow is expected across the warning area with
locally higher amounts possible. Winds will be out of the east to
northeast and will increase to 15 to 25 mph with a few gusts over
30 mph tonight. The winds, combined with snow, will yield very low
visibilities at times and produce pockets of blowing and drifting
snow, particularly in open, rural areas.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 6 to 10
inches.

* WHERE...Central and north central Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Blowing snow later
today and tonight could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 5 1 1 app or
dial 5 1 1.

&&

Two-vehicle crash on Highway 52 in Rochester sends one to the hospital

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A two-vehicle collision on Highway 52 sends one person to the hospital.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened around 9:15 am on southbound Highway 52 near the interchange with Civic Center Drive in Rochester.  The State Patrol says Robert Edward Robinson, 61 of Brooklyn Center, and Ann Elizabeth Majure, 23 of St. Paul, collided on snowy and icy road conditions.

Robinson was taken to St. Marys Hospital with what are described as non-life threatening injuries.  Majure and a passenger in Robinson’s vehicle were not hurt.  The State Patrol says all three were wearing their seat belts.

The Rochester Fire Department and Mayo Ambulance assisted with this accident.

