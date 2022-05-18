Two-vehicle collision slows traffic on Highway 52 in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Two vehicles collided on northbound Highway 52 Wednesday afternoon, reducing traffic to one lane for a half-hour.
The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just before 4:30 pm near the 37th Street interchange. A 2016 Honda Pilot driven by a 33-year-old woman from Rochester and a 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe driven by a 31-year-old woman from Rochester crashed in the right lane.
The State Patrol says traffic ahead had slowed and the Hyundai rear-ended the Honda. This is described as an injury accident but the names and conditions of the drivers have not been released.
The Rochester Police Department, Rochester Fire Department, MnDOT, and Mayo Clinic Ambulance assisted with this accident.