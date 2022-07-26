Two-vehicle collision near Nora Springs killed one person Monday night

NORA SPRINGS, Iowa – One person is dead after a collision late Monday night.
The Iowa State Patrol says it happened at 11:10 pm near the intersection of 265th Street and Yarrow Avenue in Cerro Gordo County. Timothy Hoy, 58 of Charles City, was driving east on 265th Street and Stephen Miles, 41 of Mason City, was driving west.
The State Patrol says there was a head-on collision. Miles’ vehicle ended up in the north ditch. Hoy’s vehicle came to a stop in the road and was struck by a third vehicle.
The State Patrol says Miles was pronounced dead at the scene. Tyler Miles, 16 of Mason City, and Jackson Gobeli, 17 of Mason City, were injured in the collision and taken to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center for treatment.
The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office, Nora Springs First Responders and EMS, and Mason City EMS assisted at the crash scene.