Two-vehicle collision in Cerro Gordo County injures one driver

MASON CITY, Iowa – One person is hurt after two vehicles crashed Sunday morning in Cerro Gordo County.
It happened just before 10 am at the intersection of Raven Avenue and 340th Street. The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office says Kathy Brau, 60 of St. Olaf, was driving south and Scott Shafer, 41 of Plymouth, was westbound. Investigators say Shafer failed to obey a stop sign, colliding with Brau and putting both their vehicles into the ditch.
Shafer was not hurt but Brau was taken to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center for treatment of unknown injuries.
The Sheriff’s Office says Shafer was cited for failing to stop at a stop sign and failing to maintain control of his vehicle.
The Mason City Fire Department and Plymouth EMT’s assisted with this accident.