Two varieties of Hy-Vee Mealtime Beef Pot Roast Dinners have been recalled

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa – Hy-Vee is recalling two varieties of its Mealtime Beef Pot Roast Dinners due to the presence of an undeclared wheat allergen.
The grocery store chain says it made aware that the gravy mix used in the meals, produced between December 26, 2022, and January 17, 2023, contains a wheat allergen that was not listed on the ingredients label. The company says there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.
The Mealtime Beef Pot Roast Dinners were distributed to Hy-Vee’s grocery stores, Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh stores, and Dollar Fresh Market stores across its eight-state region of Iowa, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota, Minnesota, and Wisconsin. The meals come in either a small or medium plastic container with a clear lid and were available for purchase between December 27, 2022, and January 17, 2023.
Customers who purchased the product and have a wheat sensitivity should throw it away or return it to their local Hy-Vee store for a full refund. Customers with questions may contact Hy-Vee Customer Care representatives at (800) 772-4098 from 7 am to 7 pm Monday through Friday, and 9 am to 5 pm Saturday and Sunday.