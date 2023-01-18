 Skip to main content
...Snow Spreading North This Evening, Heavy Snow Overnight...

.Snow is making slow progress north northeast this evening,
looking to reach the Interstate 90 corridor by late evening,
continuing to overspread the area the rest of the night.

The snow will be heaviest during the overnight when rates of 1
to 2 inches per hour are likely for a two to four hour period at
any given location.

Across parts of northeast Iowa into southwest Wisconsin,
freezing rain will be possible, which could result in a glaze of
ice.

The snow will continue to lift northeast Thursday morning,
tapering off from south to north as a it does. The bulk of the
snow accumulations are expected from late this evening through
the overnight.


...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow with accumulations of 5 to 8 inches.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and central and west
central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 3 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions will impact the Thursday morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

In Minnesota, visit 511mn.org for road conditions. In Wisconsin,
visit 511wi.gov for road conditions.

&&

Two varieties of Hy-Vee Mealtime Beef Pot Roast Dinners have been recalled

HyVee logo good

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa – Hy-Vee is recalling two varieties of its Mealtime Beef Pot Roast Dinners due to the presence of an undeclared wheat allergen.

The grocery store chain says it made aware that the gravy mix used in the meals, produced between December 26, 2022, and January 17, 2023, contains a wheat allergen that was not listed on the ingredients label.  The company says there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

The Mealtime Beef Pot Roast Dinners were distributed to Hy-Vee’s grocery stores, Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh stores, and Dollar Fresh Market stores across its eight-state region of Iowa, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota, Minnesota, and Wisconsin.  The meals come in either a small or medium plastic container with a clear lid and were available for purchase between December 27, 2022, and January 17, 2023.

Hy-Vee recall Jan 18 2023

Customers who purchased the product and have a wheat sensitivity should throw it away or return it to their local Hy-Vee store for a full refund.  Customers with questions may contact Hy-Vee Customer Care representatives at (800) 772-4098 from 7 am to 7 pm Monday through Friday, and 9 am to 5 pm Saturday and Sunday.

