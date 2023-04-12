Two trials set over summer scuffle with Rochester police

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Two not guilty pleas have been entered over a fight involving a dozen people at a Rochester apartment complex.
Police say they were sent to Edgewood Apartments on July 20, 2022, but Deshon Wade, 24, of Rochester, refused to let officers in while a physical fight was occurring between a male and a female.
In the ensuing confrontation, a female police officer was punched and suffered a bloody nose and bruising and redness on her face. Court documents state a second officer was head-butted and a third officer received a cut on the hand.
A 17-year-old female also suffered a broken leg during the fight.
Wade was charged with five counts of fourth-degree assault, obstructing the legal process. He has not yet entered a plea.
Jahmaul Lorenzo Earthman, 19 of Rochester, and Tarica Mariah Nicholls-Jones, 27 of Rochester, have both pleaded not guilty to fourth-degree assault, third-degree riot, and obstructing the legal process.
Earthman’s trial is set to start on August 21 and Nicholls-Jones is scheduled to stand trial beginning May 8.