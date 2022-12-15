Two trials set over different versions of gun vs. knife confrontation in Austin

AUSTIN, Minn. – A dispute involving a gun and a knife has led to criminal trials for two Mower County men.
Brian Keith Ketchum, 37 of Austin, and Htay Reh, 21 of Austin, have both pleaded not guilty to second-degree assault.
On November 23, the Austin Police Department says it received a call from Reh just after 10:30 pm. Reh said Ketchum had threatened him with a knife in the 400 block of 2nd Avenue SW and Reh had gotten a gun to protect himself.
Officers arrived at the scene and interviewed Reh, who said he was dropping people off in the driveway of an apartment building when Ketchum threatened to hit him, approached him with a knife in his hand, and yelled at him. Reh told police he went inside the apartment building to grab his gun and confront Ketchum. Reh says he threatened to shoot if Ketchum got close to him.
Police then interviewed Ketchum and state his version is that Ketchum and his girlfriend noticed Reh’s vehicle blocking the driveway and the girlfriend spoke to Reh about moving his vehicle. Court documents state that Ketchum claimed Reh pulled out a gun and pointed it at Ketchum and his girlfriend and that’s when Ketchum got a knife to defend himself and his girlfriend.
Both men were arrested. Police say a butcher’s block knife was found in Ketchum’s apartment and a gun with 25 rounds of 9mm bullets were found in Reh’s apartment.
Reh is scheduled to stand trial starting April 10 and Ketchum’s trial is due to begin on May 1.