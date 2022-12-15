 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Light Snow and Blowing Snow will Continue Tonight and into
Friday Morning...

.Snow has diminished in central Iowa, however, blowing snow will
keep roads hazardous this evening. Light snow will persist across
northern Iowa and could be moderate at times going into Friday
morning along with areas of blowing snow. Therefore, the advisory
has been extended for far north central Iowa through Friday
morning.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Snow. Additional accumulations of one to three inches.
Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Much of north central Iowa.

* WHEN...Until noon CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slick road conditions and low visibility in
falling and blowing snow.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

Two trials set over different versions of gun vs. knife confrontation in Austin

  • Updated
  • 0

AUSTIN, Minn. – A dispute involving a gun and a knife has led to criminal trials for two Mower County men.

Brian Keith Ketchum, 37 of Austin, and Htay Reh, 21 of Austin, have both pleaded not guilty to second-degree assault.

On November 23, the Austin Police Department says it received a call from Reh just after 10:30 pm.  Reh said Ketchum had threatened him with a knife in the 400 block of 2nd Avenue SW and Reh had gotten a gun to protect himself.

Officers arrived at the scene and interviewed Reh, who said he was dropping people off in the driveway of an apartment building when Ketchum threatened to hit him, approached him with a knife in his hand, and yelled at him.  Reh told police he went inside the apartment building to grab his gun and confront Ketchum.  Reh says he threatened to shoot if Ketchum got close to him.

Police then interviewed Ketchum and state his version is that Ketchum and his girlfriend noticed Reh’s vehicle blocking the driveway and the girlfriend spoke to Reh about moving his vehicle.  Court documents state that Ketchum claimed Reh pulled out a gun and pointed it at Ketchum and his girlfriend and that’s when Ketchum got a knife to defend himself and his girlfriend.

Both men were arrested.  Police say a butcher’s block knife was found in Ketchum’s apartment and a gun with 25 rounds of 9mm bullets were found in Reh’s apartment.

Reh is scheduled to stand trial starting April 10 and Ketchum’s trial is due to begin on May 1.

