Two trials set over different versions of gun vs. knife confrontation in Austin

Weather Alert

...Light Snow and Blowing Snow will Continue Tonight and into Friday Morning... .Snow has diminished in central Iowa, however, blowing snow will keep roads hazardous this evening. Light snow will persist across northern Iowa and could be moderate at times going into Friday morning along with areas of blowing snow. Therefore, the advisory has been extended for far north central Iowa through Friday morning. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Snow. Additional accumulations of one to three inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Much of north central Iowa. * WHEN...Until noon CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slick road conditions and low visibility in falling and blowing snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app, www.511ia.org, or dial 511. &&