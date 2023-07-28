 Skip to main content
Two seriously hurt in collision of van and car Friday morning on Highway 63 in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Two people were seriously hurt in a two-vehicle accident that happened Friday morning on Highway 63.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it took place just after 6:30 am at the intersection of Highway 63 and Quarve Road.  A 2018 Chrysler Pacifica Van driven Kelly Lynn Albrecht, 36 of Stewartville, was heading north and a 2016 Toyota Camry driven by Abdul Nur Aybakar, 55 of Owatonna was heading west when they crashed.

Aybakar and a passenger in his car, Elijah Jachon Golden, 27 of Rochester, suffered what are described as life-threatening injuries.  Albrecht's injuries were non-life threatening.  All three were taken to St. Marys Hospital for treatment.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, Rochester police and fire, Mayo Ambulance, and the Minnesota Department of Transportation assisted with this accident.

