Two sentenced for Winnebago pub burglary

FOREST CITY, Iowa – Two men are sentenced for breaking into a Winnebago County bar and grill.
Jesse Daniel Perrott, 28 of Algona, and Brandon Wayne Hufstedler, 36 of Mason City, both pleaded guilty to third-degree burglary and second-degree theft. Investigators say they burglarized the Rake Pub & Grub on March 25, 2021, and stole $3,072 in cash while causing $9,078 in damage to the establishment.
Perrott has been given five years of supervised probation. Hufstedler has been sentenced to five years in prison but will serve that time while spending 10 years behind bars for robbing a Mason City liquor store and vandalizing the North Iowa Events Center.
Hufstedler is still facing trial for stealing a vehicle belonging to 43 North Iowa in December 2020.