Two sentenced for Rochester convenience store fight

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Two people involved in a convenience store brawl have now been sentenced.
Jessy Dian Dominquez, 32 of Rochester, and Stefan Arni Egilsson, 29 of Jordan, were arrested on June 1, 2021, after Rochester police were called to the Kwik Trip in the 1900 block of S. Broadway Avenue.
Investigators said Dominguez was causing problems inside the store and using racial slurs, leading to a fight involving four people. Police said over $1,000 in damage was cause in the store, with display racks knocked over and blood splattered on items.
Dominquez pleaded guilty to third-degree riot and was given two years of supervised probation and credit for time served. Egilsson pleaded guilty to fifth-degree assault and received one year of supervised probation. Egilsson also had to pay $288 in restitution.