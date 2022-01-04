You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Multifaceted Hazardous Winter Weather Tonight...

.Several different hazardous weather elements will affect Iowa
tonight along and behind the passage of a sharp cold front. This
will include widespread strong and gusty winds, snow showers
north, blowing snow from new and previous snows, and bitter cold
wind chills.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Snow showers expected north with total snow
accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 45
mph area wide producing blowing snow due to new and already
existing snow cover. Bitter cold wind chills in the teens and
20s below zero central and north.

* WHERE...Snow showers north, with blowing snow, strong gusty
winds and bitter cold wind chills area wide by early Wednesday
morning.

* WHEN...Until noon CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions, especially in
rural areas north. Areas of blowing snow could significantly
reduce visibility. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below
zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30
minutes. Wind gusts from 35 to 45 mph may blow around
unsecured objects.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Two sentenced for 14 pounds of meth, thousands of oxy pills found in Olmsted County

  • Updated
  • 0
Justice

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Two sentences are handed out over 14 pounds of meth and thousands of oxycodone pills.

Douglas Ray Howard, 58 of Rochester, and Ann Marie Jessen-Ford, 58 of Rochester, pleaded guilty to third-degree drug possession.  They’ve been sentenced to five years of supervised probation and ordered to perform 100 hours of community work service.

Howard and Jessen-Ford were arrested in January 2021 after an investigation that began with a traffic stop.

Matthew James Lyman, 48 of Mantorville, was pulled over on January 17, 2021, and law enforcement said five pounds of methamphetamine, 4,000 oxycodone pills, and a stolen handgun was found in Lyman’s vehicle.  His arrest led to the search of a Rochester home where nine more pounds of meth were found and Howard and Jessen-Ford were taken into custody.

Lyman has pleaded not guilty to three counts of first-degree drug sales, three counts of first-degree drug possession, fifth-degree drug possession, DWI, and receiving stolen property.  His trial is set to start June 13 in Olmsted County District Court.

Tags

Recommended for you