Two sentenced for 14 pounds of meth, thousands of oxy pills found in Olmsted County

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Two sentences are handed out over 14 pounds of meth and thousands of oxycodone pills.
Douglas Ray Howard, 58 of Rochester, and Ann Marie Jessen-Ford, 58 of Rochester, pleaded guilty to third-degree drug possession. They’ve been sentenced to five years of supervised probation and ordered to perform 100 hours of community work service.
Howard and Jessen-Ford were arrested in January 2021 after an investigation that began with a traffic stop.
Matthew James Lyman, 48 of Mantorville, was pulled over on January 17, 2021, and law enforcement said five pounds of methamphetamine, 4,000 oxycodone pills, and a stolen handgun was found in Lyman’s vehicle. His arrest led to the search of a Rochester home where nine more pounds of meth were found and Howard and Jessen-Ford were taken into custody.
Lyman has pleaded not guilty to three counts of first-degree drug sales, three counts of first-degree drug possession, fifth-degree drug possession, DWI, and receiving stolen property. His trial is set to start June 13 in Olmsted County District Court.